Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $999,689.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,615.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 848,407 shares of company stock worth $26,105,690.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $6,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $5,370,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 737.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $27.16 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.