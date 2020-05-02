E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

