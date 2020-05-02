Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:DEA opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 259.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

