Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $82.07. 2,505,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.19%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

