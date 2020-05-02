eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 265,498 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in eBay by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,316,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,797 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.25 on Friday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 57.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.