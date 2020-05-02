Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.00. 1,356,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.64. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

