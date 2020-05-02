EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $305.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DigiFinex. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $16.21 million and $305.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00032256 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036113 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,919.21 or 1.00121937 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068725 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000461 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

