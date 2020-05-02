Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.13. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

