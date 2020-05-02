Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.48. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $425,714,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at $36,352,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock worth $4,439,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

