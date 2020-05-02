Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.02.

ERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

