Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.53% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

