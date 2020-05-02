Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

