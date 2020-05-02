Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Enel Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Enel Americas has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.72.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

