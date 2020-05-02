Energo (TSL) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Energo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Energo has a market capitalization of $91,826.70 and $519.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energo has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.59 or 0.04018863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011308 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009313 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

