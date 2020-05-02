Enjin Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.08 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $117.87 million and $13.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, AirSwap and Binance. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,772,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, Liqui, Kyber Network, Tidex, Kucoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Coinrail, COSS, Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

