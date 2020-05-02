Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE EVC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.