Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $20,718.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ergo

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 16,548,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,244,353 tokens. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

