Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 239.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.04. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.64.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.