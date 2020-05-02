Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160,833.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, Mercatox, Escodex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $160,833.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.92 or 0.04061092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Escodex, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, DDEX, Mercatox, Coinlim and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

