Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Media Impact Score of -2.71

Media stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news impact score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS ESCC opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -1.22.

In other Evans & Sutherland Computer news, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn purchased 21,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.40. Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn purchased 10,576,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,162,960.05. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

