EventChain Price Tops $0.0026 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, EventChain has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $82,498.43 and approximately $3,418.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.92 or 0.04061092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

