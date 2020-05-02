Everus (EVR) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. Everus has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everus has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.04011010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,740,200 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

