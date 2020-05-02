EVOS (EVOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. EVOS has a market capitalization of $10,373.04 and approximately $15.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.02389331 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000802 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000645 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

