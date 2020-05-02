Expanse Price Tops $0.0276 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Expanse has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $518,083.84 and approximately $18,971.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

