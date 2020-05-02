Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

