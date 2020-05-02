Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

