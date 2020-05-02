Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Facebook stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

