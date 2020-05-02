Facebook’s (FB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,396,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.