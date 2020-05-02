FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $190.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

