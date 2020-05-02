Fetch Price Tops $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.04023797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00061487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035918 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011282 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.