Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for about 1.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $50,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 286.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 58.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $129.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

