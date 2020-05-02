Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.40 ($76.05).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

FIE opened at €59.75 ($69.48) on Friday. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.49.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

