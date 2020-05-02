Financial Contrast: Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Materialise (NYSE:MTLS)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 0.82% 1.16% 0.48% Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Materialise and Pagerduty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $220.31 million 4.66 $1.84 million $0.03 653.67 Pagerduty $166.35 million 9.70 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -26.92

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Materialise and Pagerduty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

Materialise currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential downside of 21.60%. Pagerduty has a consensus price target of $25.03, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than Materialise.

Summary

Materialise beats Pagerduty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

