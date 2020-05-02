Financial Contrast: PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) versus Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma N/A 5.15% 3.93% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.08% -32.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 7.58 -$70.41 million $0.28 12.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 38.63 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.17

Idera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL BioPharma. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PDL BioPharma and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.16%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats PDL BioPharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

