Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Five Point has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Point will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 968,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $5,404,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,119,687 shares of company stock valued at $19,017,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five Point by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

