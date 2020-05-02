FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 9.1%. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

