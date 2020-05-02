Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 301,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

