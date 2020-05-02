Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.