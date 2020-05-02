FREE Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $523,090.13 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $523,090.13 and $13,539.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.