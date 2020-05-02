GameCredits (GAME) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $16,139.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Coinrail and HitBTC. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00551831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000255 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitBay, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24, Coinrail and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

