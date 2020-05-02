Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches Market Cap of $5,016.42

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $5,016.42 and approximately $7.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 56,410,125 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

