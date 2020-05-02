Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Gartner worth $56,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $114.92 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

