Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $107,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 215,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gartner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,059 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,715,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

IT stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

