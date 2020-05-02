GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on GATX from $88.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

GATX stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. GATX has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GATX by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

