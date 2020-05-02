Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

OGZPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.