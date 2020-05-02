Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,548 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

