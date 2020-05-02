GINcoin Achieves Market Cap of $29,999.48 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $29,999.48 and $137.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,910.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.19 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.02892241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00538074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00724406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00075950 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00516022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.