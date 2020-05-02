Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 399,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Gladstone Land by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

LAND stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

