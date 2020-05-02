Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $45,607.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.02376990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00196153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.