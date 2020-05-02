Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

